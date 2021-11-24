Sanjay Singh & Akhilesh Yadav Meet To 'help Uttar Pradesh Get Rid Of BJP Misgovernance'

In the wake of fuelled speculations over Samajwadi Party (SP) having sewn an alliance with Rashtriya Lol Dal (RLD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met with SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. As per sources, they met for about an hour at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. However, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, AAP's UP in-charge Singh denied cementing the predicament and said that he will declare so once it stands concluded.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav and Sanjay Singh are said to have purportedly struck an understanding in relation to certain key seats of Uttar Pradesh in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Without explicitly ruling out an alliance with Samajwadi Party, AAP MP Sanjay Singh told Republic TV, "Today, the most important aspect of today's discussion was on how to help UP get rid of BJP's misgovernance. We had a discussion on a common agenda pertaining to this. The important element in today's deliberation was the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the farmers' issue, concerns over unemployment and consistent power supply to the state."

"Under the current Uttar Pradesh government, the youth receive 'lathis' and thrashing but not employment. The farmers do not receive remuneration for their crop produce but receive tear gases in return. A government where the daughter of a poor is burnt alive in the middle of the night," Singh added.

'BJP has faith only on Jinnah & contests polls over Pakistan ministers': AAP MP Sanjay Singh

In addition, Singh told Republic TV that Uttar Pradesh is under the undue influence of 'fear' and 'thoko neeti' (knock policy) which needs to be eradicated. Speaking about a potential alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, Singh said that he shall apprise the media once this aspect was finalised.

"The crux of the discussion is that the ruling party has no nominee for candidature, even in ruling the state. The party does not even have faith in PM Narendra Modi anymore," he said.

"BJP has faith in Jinnah as they contest elections basis ministers in Pakistan," AAP's UP in-charge added.

Image: PTI