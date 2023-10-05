Sanjay Singh Arrest In Delhi Liquorgate: What Are The Allegations Faced By The AAP MP?

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe in the alleged Delhi new excise policy scam has intensified amid the arrest of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, the third major arrest from the party. Earlier, Delhi’s former-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain were arrested by the ED in the money laundering cases pertaining to the alleged excise scam. Singh’s arrest came up after his name popped out by one of a Delhi-based businessman linked to the case, as per his statement mentioned in ED’s chargesheet filed earlier.

ED’s chargesheet clearly mentioned that Dinesh Arora, a Delhi-based businessman, who has now turned a government’s witness in the case related to the alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy, after court’s approval, had confessed before the agency that it was Sanjay Singh, with the help of whom he met Manish Sisodia.

Sanjay Singh arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Surprisingly, the ED raided Sanjay Singh’s house on the day when the bail plea of jailed Delhi’s former-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was scheduled to be heard before the Supreme Court.

The officials of the central agency carried out multiple raids apart from Sanjay Singh’s residence in the national capital before his arrest. Singh was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate.

Amid all the political slugfest in the country over the arrest of the AAP’s Rajya Sabha parliamentarian, let us understand in detail the allegations, based on which Sanjay Singh was arrested by the enforcement agency on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh’s name in ED’s chargesheet

Earlier, the ED had filed a chargesheet before the court in the case naming Singh at multiple events and occasions. The agency alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scraped policy. Claims that Sanjay Singh and his partners played an important part in the decision to award licenses to liquor merchants in the year 2020, leading to a massive loss to the exchequer’s money, were mentioned in the chargesheet.

Following the filing of the chargesheet in the month of May 2023, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had claimed that the ED had told him that he was named in the chargesheet mistakenly. However, it later came to the fore that Sanjay Singh's name in the chargesheet appeared on four occasions, and one of them was mistakenly mentioned.

Dinesh Arora confession of Sanjay Singh’s involvement

Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora, who has turned government witnesses in the case after approval of a Delhi court, confessed to meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Sanjay Singh, as per the ED’s chargesheet. According to the chargesheet, Arora in his statement disclosed before the ED that he had met AAP MP Sanjay Singh at an event, following which he came in contact with AAP’s jailed leader Manish Sisodia.

The ED said that Dinesh Arora initially met Sanjay Singh, who helped him later to come in contact with Manish Sisodia. As per the central agency, Arora met Sisodia at a party at his own restaurant in Delhi. Arora claimed that it was on the request of Sanjay Singh that he spoke with many of the restaurant owners in Delhi to arrange cheques amounting to Rs 32 lakh to sponsor the collection of party funds for the then upcoming elections in Delhi. The cheque was said to be handed over to Manish Sisodia and in return Sanjay Singh helped Dinesh Arora in resolving one of the issues pending long before the liquor department.

Dinesh Arora turns approver

Notably, Dinesh Arora along with YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son were approved to become approvers in the case, a day before the ED conducted raids on Sanjay Singh. Arora had desired to turn approver in the month of November last year, seeking pardon in the case, which has now been approved by the government. Not only this, Dinesh Arora, while denying any sort of pressure had given voluntary disclosure about his involvement in the alleged offence.

What is Delhi excise policy scam case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier initiated a probe on the recommendation of the Delhi L-G based on an inquiry report. As per information, the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, was implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi in November, 2021, which ensured completely private entities participation in the allotment of the liquor vends. The national capital was divided into 32 zones and 849 liquor vends were allotted to private entities through open bidding under the new policy, with a maximum of 27 vends in each zone.

Rollback of the new excise policy

The Delhi new excise policy was later taken back by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi in the year 2022, after allegations of irregularities in the implementation of the policy surfaced. The Delhi Chief Secretary had submitted a report highlighting the alleged violations of rule and procedural flaws in the implementation of the policy, based on which, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into the rolled-back Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The chief secretary had accused Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees in lieu of commissions.

The Delhi L-G, on July 22, 2022 recommended a CBI probe into the allegations. It was alleged that those liquor players, who bribed the Aam Aadmi Party in return of huge kickbacks and commissions, were preferred in the bidding process. There were allegations of the AAP receiving Rs 100 crores kickbacks from a lobby in the business of liquor trade, which were used for campaigning in the Goa Assembly polls.