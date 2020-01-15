'Hypocrite!': AAP Attacks Gautam Gambhir Directly, Demands He Give Up His MP Entitlements

The accusations and verbal duels in the build-up to the Delhi Assembly elections are increasing, with Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh claiming that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite for stating that the AAP is giving out freebies while he is himself availing the benefits of being an MP.

'Sheer hypocrisy'

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Singh said that the AAP has been criticized on multiple occasions for giving out 'freebies to lure voters', but the same has been repeated by members of the BJP. Singh went on to say that Gambhir receives multiple benefits of being a member of Parliament, such as 50,000 free units of electricity, and if he is "against free services which benefit the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to." He added that Gambhir was being a hypocrite."

The war of words began when AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a new report which quoted Tiwari saying the BJP will give five times more subsidy in power and water tariffs to the residents of Delhi if the government is elected to power. The Delhi Chief Minister questioned the claims and asked whether the party will provide 1000 units of free electricity and provide one lakh litres of free water. CM Kejriwal went on to add that the party is trying to mock the citizens and questioned whether the party has been able to implement such policies in other states where it has formed the government.

Manoj Tiwari, in his response, did not back down and went on to add that the BJP government in Delhi will definitely give substantial subsidies, as much as 5 times more than the current system in place. He questioned the Delhi government and asked what impact has it had on the people during its term and the number of families that have benefitted from the AAP government.

