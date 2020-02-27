Sanjay Singh Defends Tahir Hussain, Alleges 'mob Entered His House During The Violence'

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday defended party leader Tahir Hussain amid the allegation of him being involved in the killing of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma. Singh said that Hussain had already given his statement regarding mob entering his house. Singh also said that Hussain himself called the Delhi police to rescue him and his family.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "From the very first day, AAP has been saying that any person, be it from any party or religion, action must be taken against them if guilty. Tahir Hussain has already given his statement in which he said that he gave all details to police and media about mob entering his house during the violence. He had asked police for protection. The police came eight hours late and rescued him and his family from his house. The police helped him and family to get out of his house. They were not there for 2 days. When they were not in the house, the question on stones and all should not arise at all."

Further speaking over the violence in Delhi he said, "Incidents were shocking. Yesterday, we have taken stock of the situation along with CM Kejriwal. The situation after the violence very shameful and a taint on humanity. Houses, shops set ablaze, vehicles burnt down, violence has occurred it is very shameful incidents. But today things are better than yesterday. Paramilitary forces and polices are taking the situation under control."

"But whatever happened in these three days is very painful and unfortunate. Even the HC said that they did not want to see a repeat of 1984. HC also said that the action was not taken on time. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Be it any religion, everyone should work toward peace and harmony to save Delhi," he added.

Lastly talking about Delhi Police's lack of action on the violence Sanjay Singh said, "Police action did not happen in time, it is definitely a serious mistake, why it was late, who said it was the subject of investigation. After Amit Shah became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse, the law and order situation has been continuously changing."

Earlier today, breaking his silence over allegations of being involved in the killing of the Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, AAP leader Tahir Hussain released a video statement claiming that he is innocent and all the news about him is false. Hussain said that he and his family were stranded inside his office building and called Delhi Police for help.

Republic accesses video of Tahir

Earlier, Republic Media Network has accessed videos of the AAP leader wherein he can be seen on the terrace of his building wearing a maroon-coloured sweater and coordinating with the masked men. People wearing muffler and helmet can be seen along with Tahir Hussain. The visual also shows him holding a baton along with other men. The person who shot the video can also be heard speaking about how Tahir Hussain organised and instructed his men in inciting violence in Delhi.

Republic Media Network also accessed the AAP leader's building and found shocking evidence at his house. Gunny bags and crates filled with stones, petrol bombs were recovered from his building. Plastic bags filled with acids were also discovered in Republic TV's exclusive report. Apparently slingshots were also used to hit the civilians on the streets.

