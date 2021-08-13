AAP MP Sanjay Singh refused to back down from his stance after he was slapped with a defamation notice by Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh. Flagging purported corruption in the implementation of Rs.1.20 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission in UP, Sanjay Singh claimed on August 8 that the minister gave the contract of supplying pipes to a company that has been allegedly blacklisted by eight state governments. The AAP MP also accused Mahendra Singh of awarding the tender at an inflated rate of 40% more than the original quotation.

In a video statement issued on Twitter, the AAP leader stressed that he will not be intimidated by such tactics citing that 15 cases have already been filed against him in the state. He vowed to send the culprits involved in the alleged corruption behind the bars. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP made it clear that he will respond to the UP Minister only when the latter files a defamation case in the court.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "I will not rest until the corrupts are sent to jail. I will not rest until the CBI commences a probe. I will sit quietly only when those people who are responsible for indulging in corruption worth thousands of crores in the Jal Jeevan Mission are sent to jail. I am not bothered by the threat of cases. Adityanath Ji, you have filed 15 cases against me..... and trying to make me a history-sheeter. You can carry out an encounter, but I am not worried as I am determined to fight battle against corruption."

आदित्यनाथ जी मेरे साथ चोरी और सीनाजोरी का फार्मूला नही चलेगा। आप मुकदमे कराइए, जेल भिजवाइये , एनकाउंटर कराइए लेकिन मैं घोटालेबाज़ों से हर लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए संकल्पबद्ध हूँ। pic.twitter.com/DR7O5XD164 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 11, 2021

Defamation notice

In the defamation notice sent on August 11, the senior BJP leader Mahendra Singh rubbished these corruption allegations, stressing that Sanjay Singh had not provided any evidence to back his claim. "The disparaging remarks made by you publicly against my client have and will lower the dignity of my client and damage my client's reputation in the eyes of the public. That your deliberate actions of making false and malicious allegations against my client in public clearly reveal your ulterior motive for demeaning and slandering the image of my client Dr. Mahendra Singh", his legal counsel stated in the defamation notice.

Addressing the specific allegation, the defamation notice further mentioned that it was impossible for the UP Minister to indulge in corruption worth Rs.30,000 crore when only Rs.3,000 crore have been paid as a part of the scheme. Furthermore, Mahendra Singh affirmed that no tender had been issued for pipe supply thereby negating the "inflated rate" charge. Thereafter, Mahendra Singh called upon the AAP leader to withdraw his comments and apologise for the same barring which he will sue him for defamation in court.