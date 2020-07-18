Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Congress & BJP are Indulging In Politics: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Taking an apparent jibe at BJP and Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the parties of being "power-hungry" and ignoring the welfare of citizens at a time when the country was battling coronavirus pandemic. Singh's remarks came at the backdrop of the political turmoil in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that at this time of dire crisis, Congress and BJP are indulging in politics. He further commented on the horse-trading allegations leveled by Congress in Rajasthan.

"At a time when there are over 10 lakh coronavirus cases in the country, both national parties--Congress and BJP are indulging in politics," he said. "One party purchases, one party sells. They do not think about people welfare. They do not care for citizens' well being. Both parties are power-hungry. It is not good for the country," Singh told ANI.

"Everything will come out after the investigation. Whatever is happening, people are not happy with it," he said.

Rajasthan political crisis

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators. Sources said that he had a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and had put out his grievances, while they also added that he met Jyotiraditya Scindia. Thereafter, Pilot and MLAs supporting him skipped two CLP meeting, following which Congress sacked him from the cabinet post and issued disqualification notices.

Pilot and his dissenting MLAs challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker and in a massive relief, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. The Rajasthan Speaker assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

