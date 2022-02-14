Sanjay Singh Lambasts KCR For Demanding Surgical Strike Proof; 'No Need To Question Army'

On the third anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attacks, a massive political row has erupted over the remarks of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who demanded proof of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, KCR said, “Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the Government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it. The BJP is using surgical strikes politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it’s Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP.”

The Indian Army had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri.

K Chandrashekhar Rao's statement on the strike came in defence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had cast similar aspersions on the Army. "There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking the proof of the surgical strike. What was wrong?" he asked.

The BJP slammed KCR for his remarks, with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma even saying that those who insult braves should not be spared.

'No need to demand proof,' says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Now the Aam Aadmi Party has also hit out at the TRS supremo for questioning the Indian Army.

Slamming the Telangana CM, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "There is no need to demand proof from the soldiers who selflessly protect our nation. They secure our borders. There is no need to raise questions on our Armed Forces."

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 and destroyed terror launchpads. The strike was conducted to revenge the terror attack in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers. In February 2019, the Indian Airforce had carried out another Airstrike following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

Following the surgical strikes, Opposition political parties including Congress and AAP had demanded proof of surgical strikes operation.

