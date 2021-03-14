Sanjay Singh Questions EC's Report On Alleged Attack On WB CM, Says 'I'm With Mamataji'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday extended his support to West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee and questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its response to the report on the alleged attack on Mamata.

"EC does whatever Center says. They don't have any opinions. You have seen how Manish Sisodia was attacked, but EC said nothing happened. When Raghav Chadha's office was attacked, EC said nothing happened even though videos of the attack were circulating everywhere. But if the reverse happened, if the attacks were on BJP, EC would not have sat quietly. Don't go by what EC says. I'm with Mamataji. She will show her strength to BJP via votes," said Singh.

ECI calls TMC's report on the attack 'sketchy'

A day after TMC approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the ECI has found the report submitted by the West Bengal government on the alleged attack on its CM in Nandigram on March 10 as 'sketchy' and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to elaborate on the incident further, a poll official said on Saturday. The chief secretary has been asked to furnish details like how the incident took place and who could be behind it by Saturday, he said.

"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," officials said.

Mamata allegedly attacked in Nandigram

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm, and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.

Issuing the first statement after the incident, Mamata Banerjee said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."