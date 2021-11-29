Sanjay Singh Says 'Centre Repealed Farm Laws Due To UP Polls', Backs Farmers' MSP Demand

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday slammed the Centre for taking a year for repealing the three farm laws. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV ahead of the Parliament session today, Sanjay Singh said that the government was unable to realise the demands of the farmers over a year even after thousands of farmers came out in protest on the borders and instead passed the "black" farm laws.

"The agitation of the farmers went over a year on the roads leading to the death of 750 farmers followed by attacks on the farmers. They faced lathi charge, water cannons and were even called anti-nationalists." Calling the Centre's decision a smart move, Singh proclaimed that the decision to repeal the farm laws came just before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Further speaking on the other issues concerning MSP, Electricity Amendment Bill, among others, the Rajya Sabha MP sought a discussion on the legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) in the parliament session and further for repealing the Electricity Amendment Bill.

While answering a question on demand surrounding a guarantee on minimum support price for farmers in the Parliament session, he said that there are doubts regarding MSP. "The Prime Minister should accept the MSP demand of the farmers as he was also the part of the committee formed for the same when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat", Singh added.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh boycotts all-party meeting

Earlier on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh boycotted the all-party meeting, alleging that the government never allowed anyone to speak during it.

Slamming the Centre, he said, "I raised the issue of bringing a law on the MSP guarantee in this session of the Parliament and other issues including the extension of Border Security Force's jurisdiction, among others. They don't let speak in all-party meet and the Parliament."

He added that the government is busy with other things and is ignoring the core issues related to the farmers and the common people.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting was held on Sunday as called by the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi ahead of the winter session. Several leaders of political parties arrived at the meeting and discussed the Parliament session, which commences on Monday, November 29.

Image: PTI/RepublicWorld