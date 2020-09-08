Sanjay Singh Slams Bihar BJP Over SSR's Posters For 'votes', Says His Film Was Protested

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, September 8, slammed the BJP in Bihar for using posters and stickers of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to attract vote bank ahead of the polls. Singh alleged that when Sushant was alive, the BJP protested against his film Kedarnath's release and now after his death, they are using his posters to get votes.

"Neither have forgotten nor will anyone forget" as long as Sushant Singh Rajput was alive, these same BJP members had come out on the streets to protest against his film Kedarnath, now they are busy gaining vote after his death, Singh stated in his tweet which was roughly translated from Hindi.

Bihar BJP launches 'Justice For Sushant' poster-sticker campaign

Recently, the Bihar BJP has launched a campaign seeking justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with stickers and masks bearing the late actor's picture. BJP's cultural cell - Kala Sanskriti Manch - has released stickers and masks with the photo of Sushant and a message that read as 'Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge' which means (we have neither forgotten nor will we let anyone forget).

BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch State coordinator Varun Kumar Singh said that the culture wing has so far printed 30,000 stickers and posters and 30,000 face masks. "We have been using theses as a sign of a movement to seek justice for the late actor who died in Mumbai", Singh said.

The opposition parties in the state have alleged that the BJP's campaign for late actor Sushant has been attempting to give the matter a political angle with the Bihar assembly elections approaching. Reacting to these allegations Singh said "It is not a political issue but a matter close to my heart. Earlier, we demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the matter. I had even sent letters to ministers demanding justice for him'. "We started this movement on June 16. Being a part of BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch, I supported him. He was an artist so am I", Singh said.

