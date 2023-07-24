Sanjay Singh Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Monsoon Session Amid Ruckus Over Manipur

Amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha (the upper house) over a discussion on the Manipur issue on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour".

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote. Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him. Amid ruckus by the opposition parties and after the suspension of Singh, the Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the house till 2 pm.

While commenting on Sanjay Singh's suspension for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate."

Before the commencement of today's session, several leaders from the opposition parties including RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, among others have given the Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, the upper house, demanding discussion on Manipur.

The Monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 amid sloganeering and ruckus by the opposition parties over the violence that has gripped the northeastern state for over two months now. The parties demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.