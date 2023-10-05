Sanjay Singh Was Involved In Excise Policy Formulation, Claims Top ED Sources Amid Probe

Hours after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the Delhi excise policy scam. It has been revealed that the AAP leader allegedly received kickbacks for granting liquor licences to private players. In addition to this, sources informed that Singh was also involved in the formulation of the Excise Policy. The development came after the central investigation agency raided the residence of Singh on Wednesday morning.

According to top ED sources, the agency after receiving evidence against Sanjay Singh wrote to the CBI demanding action. Meanwhile, the investigation agency maintained that they have more statements beyond approver Dinesh Arora, who named Sanjay Singh, in the case.

Notably, the raids at the Rajya Sabha MP’s residence came a day after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court allowed two accused in the case – Raghav Magunta Reddy and Dinesh Arora – to turn approvers. The ED in its affidavit before the court, alleged that accused-cum-approver Dinesh Arora had given a statement saying Sanjay Singh was the connecting link between him and Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader who was named as an accused in the ‘Liquorgate’ scandal. It was learnt that Sanjay Singh facilitated a meeting between Delhi businessman Arora and Sisodia.

Sanjay Singh arrested in Delhi 'Liquorgate'

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ED on Wednesday arrested its important and top leader Sanjay Singh in connection to the now-cancelled Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. His arrest took place after the investigation agency raided the residence of Singh on Wednesday.

It is important to note that AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already lodged in jail in connection with the same liquor policy scam. The former Delhi Deputy CM was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam, following which he resigned from his post in the Delhi Cabinet on February 28.