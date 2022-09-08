Sanjay Singh's Tearing Of Legal Notice Shows AAP's Disregard To Constitution: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Sept 7(PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh's tearing of legal notice shows "disregard" of the party towards the Constitution and the law of the country, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said Singh's disregarding of the legal notice sent to him by the LG VK Saxena also shows his frustration as his party is facing corruption charges and is finding it tough to parry the allegations.

Singh is one of several AAP leaders who have been sent legal notices by the LG, who in turn has been accused of corruption by the AAP.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP tore the notice saying it can not intimidate him or stop him from “telling the truth”.

Tiwari said no leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to speak on the corruption in the Excise Policy of the Kejriwal government.

"Singh tore the legal notice of LG in frustration which also shows disregard of his party towards the Constitution and law of the country," said the BJP MP.

He also slammed the AAP leaders for playing "dirty politics" over the death of a CBI officer.

Since the CBI is probing the "liquor scam" of the Kejriwal government, the AAP is trying to divert the attention of the people, he alleged.

The CBI has registered an FIR in the alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22 naming Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused.

The policy was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into alleged violations of rules and procedure in its implementation.

Sisodia had alleged that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressurised to frame him in a fake case. PTI VIT VN VN