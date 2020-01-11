MoS Sanjeev Balyan Warns Akhilesh Yadav On Boycotting NPR In Uttar Pradesh

The Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan, on Saturday, attacked Akhilesh Yadav for his boycott National Population Register (NPR) remark. Speaking at a campaign rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Balyan accused Yadav of instigating violence in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-CAA protests.

Speaking at the event Balyan said, "I want to tell you who are these people who are instigating violence in the state. Students between the age groups of 12-18 are pelting stones, madrasa students are on the roads, protesting and spreading violence. Who are these people who are spreading lies and dividing people on the basis of religion and spreading rumours? You guys are here in support of the CAA. Whereas Akhilesh Yadav is claiming that he would not allow NPR in the state. Using this he wants to fight the elections. This is not Samajwadi party's government to act as they wish to."

'I will not fill the form'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the party wants to defend the Constitution while the ruling BJP wants to abolish it and that he will not fill the form for the National Population Register. "Samajwadis want to save the Constitution while the BJP wants to abolish it. Much of the pretence is done to divert attention. Do young people want jobs or NPR? The BJP will not decide whether I am an Indian or not. If need be, I will not fill the form," the Samajwadi chief said while addressing a party conclave in Lucknow on December 29.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also assured that cases filed against protesters part of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation will be withdrawn if the SP is voted back to power. Taking a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said, "Samajwadis are not afraid of FIRs. When the CM himself withdraws cases against him, then I assure you that all cases against you (protesters) will be withdrawn once SP forms the government."

