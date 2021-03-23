'Sankalp Abhiyan': MP Govt Campaigns To Create Awareness Of COVID Surge By Blowing Sirens

Amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few months, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come up with a campaign 'Sankalp Abhiyan'. Last year, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to come out to their balconies, clapping and clanging utensils against the Coronavirus outbreak, now the MP government has come up with the idea of blowing sirens. In order to curb the cases, CM Chouhan has made a commitment to spread awareness across the state- by blowing sirens and urging people to wear masks.

He tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag #Mymaskmyprotection, "The siren will ring at 11 am and again at 7 pm. This program is not just ritualistic, but a campaign to alert you! At 11 am in Bhopal, sirens were appealed to the citizens to wear masks, make circles and follow social distancing".

After the campaign, CM Shivraj spoke to the media and said that it is necessary to prevent COVID. My protection my mask- Mask is the only solution to prevent this. Everybody should wear masks, maintain social distancing so that infection does not spread. We will try our best to control Coronavirus without imposing lockdown- so that there is no impact on people's job and daily wages.

MP fights Coronavirus

On March 21, CM Shivraj Chouhan urged people not to panic and follow the guidelines seriously. He visited Bhopal's New Market and distributed masks to the common people.

With the hashtag #MPFightsCorona MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated to, "Safety is in caution. Only by following the guidelines, we will be able to defeat COVID-19. Today we distributed masks among the citizens in Bhopal's New Market. By wearing a mask we not only protect ourselves but also provide a protective shield to society. COVID cases have for sure increased, but we will not let it become a crisis".

Madhya Pradesh government also imposed a one-day lockdown in three of its major cities—Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on March 21.

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Union Health Ministry data till March 23, MP comes under the category of states that has 30,001-280,000 cases. The total confirmed cases recorded are 277,075, with 264,575 recoveries and 3,908 deaths. In the last 24 hours, total active cases recorded were 8,592 and 2 deaths

COVID-19 cases in India

India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning - with 29,785 recoveries and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry, on the 66th day of the vaccine drive, the total vaccinations administered are 48,494,594, total cases recorded are 11,686,796; total recoveries are 11,181,253, active cases are 3,45,377 and the death toll is 160,166.

(Image Credit- PTI/@ChouhanShivraj)