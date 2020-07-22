Gujarat: Former CM Sankersinh Vaghela Calls Out Vijay Rupani Govt For Anti-police Remarks

While addressing the media personnel on Tuesday, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha stated that the job of a police officer is that of dignity and service. He added that the officers who are worried about their salaries should not do this job.

Jha made this statement while addressing a press conference wherein he stated that the police officers have been given a guideline on what to share and how to refrain from sharing some content on social media. While talking about this, he was also asked about the grade pay issue and how there are groups inside the Gujarat Police who are protesting for higher grade pay. In an answer to this, Jha stated that the police officers are being incited on social media and that there is a lobby who wants to work towards breaking the police officers.

'Demotivating' statements

A lot of political leaders are now speaking up against this statement and condemning this. Shankersing Vaghela, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat has also taken cognizance of the matter and has spoken up against the Government of Gujarat for such 'demotivating' statements.

"Our Gujarat Police gives up on everything for their duty, they have given up on their family happiness and the time that they get to spend with them for their duty. Their tenure of service needs to be decided on. The working hours for the police officers also need to be decided upon. They should be given the salary that they deserve and should be appreciated for the work and the sacrifices that they do for their duty. Gujarat will stay protected only when our police will be innovative and free of these mental pressures. The government should positively acknowledge the requests made by the police officers," Vaghela stated in a video message that he sent out in support of the police force.

Historically, as well, Shankersinh Vaghela has had a soft spot for the police force and he has played a major role in getting several people of his community get recruited in the force.

