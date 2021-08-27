Saradha Scam: ED Names Kunal Ghosh In Charge Sheet; TMC Leader Calls It Centre's Plot

In a key development in the Saradha Chit Fund scam, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet, in which it named Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh. The ED has been probing the money angle of the Saradha Chit Fund scam, as a part of which the group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors by promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

Many prominent leaders of the TMC such as Satabdi Roy and Debjani Mukherjee, who had stakes in the Saradha Group, have been questioned and even arrested as a result.

Though Kunal Ghosh was the CEO, Debjani Mukherjee was the director of the Saradha Group of companies. Also, Satabdi Roy was the brand ambassador of the group. Just a few months back, in April, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 3 crore belonging to Kunal Ghosh, Satabdi Roy, and Debjani Mukherjee.

'Have cooperated with investigative agencies': Kunal Ghosh

Moments after the central agency filed the charge sheet in the Saradha Chit Fund scam, Kunal Ghosh claimed that he had cooperated with the investigative agencies ever since the issue came up in 2013.

"But the ED has taken 8 years to file the charge sheet," the West Bengal TMC General Secretary stated, underlining that the Centre, under most likelihood, is behind it. “The central government cannot put pressure on me by doing all this,” he added.

Kunal Ghosh had earlier spent 34 months in jail and was in the custody of West Bengal Police and CBI. He was granted bail on October 5, 2016.

What is the Saradha Chit Fund scam?

The multi-crore ponzi scam which broke out in April 2013, was run by the Saradha Group, a consortium of over 200 private companies that were believed to be running collective investment schemes popularly but incorrectly, referred to as chit funds. The group collected around Rs 200 to 300 billion from over 1.7 million depositors before its collapse.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the West Bengal government instituted an inquiry commission to investigate the collapse. Alongside this, the Centre launched a multi-agency probe involving the Income Tax department and the ED. In May 2014, the Supreme Court transferred all investigations (except that of the Central agencies) of the Saradha Chit Fund scam and other Ponzi schemes to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to avoid political interference in the case.