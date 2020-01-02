Assam CM Sonowal Promises 'indigenous People's Interests Won't Be Compromised' Over CAA

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asserted that there would be no compromise with the interest of the indigenous Assamese at any cost due to the new Citizenship law. Sonowal, trying to allay fears triggered by the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, said the government would 'never step back in protecting their interests'. The Chief Minister had previously urged the prominent student union AASU and other intelligentsia to extend their cooperation to enable the government to ensure the protection of the rights of indigenous people of Assam as per the tenets of the Assam Accord.

"The government has given suggestion to the Central government, which is in a process to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act to incorporate state government's view so that interest of indigenous people remains protected," Sonowal told media reporters.

He further asserted that he was also the "son of this soil" and that he would "not compromise with the interest of indigenous people" at any cost while urging the people of the state to have faith in him. Making an emotional appeal to the people of the state, Sonowal reiterated that wrong narrative on the CAA by certain 'destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.' "A section has misguided the people by claiming that the CAA will make 1.5 crore Hindus of Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people already living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of this Act. It will become clear when we publish the list after their applications are processed," he said.

Sonowal points out govt's initiatives; assures security to indigenous Assamese

Assuring indigenous Assamese that they would not be affected due to the Act, the Chief Minister said, "My government will not take any step that goes against the indigenous Assamese people. There is no point in being the Chief Minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us. Assam was, is and will be for the Assamese people and no force can threaten our language, culture and existence."

He further stressed upon the initiatives of his government taken since 2016 and the massive investment of the central government. Taking an apparent jibe at the opposition and said, "It is amusing to see that the BJP which worked so tirelessly for the development of the state has become the villain and those looted the state and did nothing to defend the state from invasion of foreigners are part of agitation."

"Numerous lies are being spread regarding the CAA. Rumours that foreigners will be allowed to settle in the land of indigenous people have caused fear psychosis among common people. And Congress and Left parties are adding fuel to these rumours," he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)