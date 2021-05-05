Sarbananda Sonowal Or Himanta Biswa Sarma? Who Will Be The Next Chief Minister Of Assam

After retaining power in Assam, all eyes are now on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has to decide on whether to keep Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the helm or elevate the state's Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam Health Minister had steadily gained strength within the party after defecting from the Congress in the run-up to the 2014 elections.

Assam: Spotlight on future roles for Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assembly elections campaign season in the state of Assam has been marked by speculation of Sonowal possibly getting a role in the Union government and Himanta Biswa taking his place as the Chief Minister, as the saffron party did not name a CM candidate outright. Meanwhile, addressing these speculations, BJP vice-president and in-charge of Assam Jay Panda said that any decision that will be taken will be after a call is taken at the parliamentary board. He said, "Central observers will be sent and there will be legislative party meeting."

Besides Jay Panda, all the senior party leaders in Assam as well as in the central BJP have said that any change will happen only after the consultation at the highest decision-making body. Although BJP did not name Sarbananda Sonowal as the party's CM candidate, the party leaders had said that they will contest the Assam Assembly elections under this leadership and this can be considered as an indication of no changes in the offing.

BJP MO from Silchar Rajdeep Roy said, “It is natural for the public and voters to speculate who will be the next CM. But the BJP is a disciplined party and the party’s parliamentary board will meet in Delhi in the next 2-3 days to take a call on this."

As of now, the newly-elected MLAs and leaders of alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) are meeting both Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. While speaking to reporters, Sarma on Tuesday had said, “If my name is being discussed and I am being questioned on it, what do you expect me to answer? Someone has to become the CM as the post won’t remain vacant. You should ask a third person about it. It is embarrassing to face such questions."

Most BJP MLAs are saying that a decision on the CM’s post would be taken by the Party High Command with the consultation of the legislators. Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity that Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) could also have a say on who will take the top post.

Assam Assembly elections

The ruling BJP led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term after winning 72 of the 120 seats declared so far and is leading in three others. The opposition 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, and eight other parties, has won 47 seats so far and leading in three others.

The results of six of the 126 assembly constituencies were yet to be declared till 3 a.m. The BJP has won the largest number of 57 seats and is leading in four others, while its allies the AGP has won nine seats and the UPPL six. The Congress has won 28 seats and is leading in one more and its allies the AIUDF has won 14 and is leading in two others, the BPF has won four seats and the CPI(M) one. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal defeated his nearest Congress rival and former Congress Minister Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes to retain his Majuli seat for the second consecutive term.

In 2016, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies AGP and BPF had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

