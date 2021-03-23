Sarbananda Sonowal Remains Non-committal On BJP's CM Face For Assam; Clears Air On CAA

On a day when BJP released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly polls, Sarbananda Sonowal refused to get drawn into the speculation about the party's CM face. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Assam CM asserted that the priority is to ensure that BJP is re-elected in the state and passed the buck on the choice of CM to the party's Parliamentary Board. On this occasion, he also addressed the criticism of Congress over BJP's silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Assam poll campaign.

Making it clear that the CAA will be implemented in the state as it is a Central legislation, Sonowal promised to bring in an error-free NRC to ensure that no illegal migrant stays in Assam. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

BJP releases Assam election manifesto

Unveiling BJP's manifesto in Guwahati earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda lauded the progress achieved by the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonowal. The vision document focuses on key areas such as youth empowerment, strengthening of internal apparatus, economic growth, agriculture, health, infrastructure, social welfare and tourism. The JP Nadda-led party asserted that the manifesto represents the aspirations of the people of Assam and promised to implement it.

BJP's 10 Sankalp for an Aatmanirbhar Assam.



Assam's rights will be protected through corrected NRC.



Read full at https://t.co/7QTsdAZlJ7#10SankalpforAxom pic.twitter.com/niRFBbdbG4 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 23, 2021

Here are the key highlights: