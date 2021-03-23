Last Updated:

Sarbananda Sonowal Remains Non-committal On BJP's CM Face For Assam; Clears Air On CAA

On a day when BJP released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly polls, Sarbananda Sonowal refused to get drawn into the speculation about the party's CM face.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Sarbananda Sonowal

On a day when BJP released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly polls, Sarbananda Sonowal refused to get drawn into the speculation about the party's CM face. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Assam CM asserted that the priority is to ensure that BJP is re-elected in the state and passed the buck on the choice of CM to the party's Parliamentary Board. On this occasion, he also addressed the criticism of Congress over BJP's silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Assam poll campaign.

Making it clear that the CAA will be implemented in the state as it is a Central legislation, Sonowal promised to bring in an error-free NRC to ensure that no illegal migrant stays in Assam. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

BJP releases Assam election manifesto

Unveiling BJP's manifesto in Guwahati earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda lauded the progress achieved by the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonowal. The vision document focuses on key areas such as youth empowerment, strengthening of internal apparatus, economic growth, agriculture, health, infrastructure, social welfare and tourism. The JP Nadda-led party asserted that the manifesto represents the aspirations of the people of Assam and promised to implement it.

Here are the key highlights: 

  • Comprehensive implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord
  • A task force will be set up to recover lands of Sattras and places of worship of tribals. All Namghars and places of worship of tribals will be provided grant-in-aid of up to Rs.2.5 lakh
  • Correction and reconciliation of entries under NRC to protect genuine Indian citizens
  • Formulate lands to end the menace of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'
  • A special task force will be set up to end cattle smuggling
  • Two lakh government jobs apart from the creation of 8 lakh job opportunities in the private sector
  • The state government will bid to host the 2038 Asian Games in Guwahati
  • The farmers will be paid an additional amount of Rs.2000 apart from Rs.6000 provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
  • Enabling an increase in the daily wages of tea workers to Rs.350 in the future
  • Formation of a task force and a 24x7 helpline number for women safety and security
  • All 98 townships of the state will be developed as 'Smart Towns'
  • New Assam Forest Policy to enhance the forest cover of state to 40% in the next 5 years

First Published:
