Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi Cutouts Installed At Congress Rally In UP's Gorakhpur

Cutouts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Indira Gandhi have been erected at the venue of Congress' Pratigya Rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll campaign. The large-sized cuts outs of the historically eminent personalities have been installed marking the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the 37th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid her homage to the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India and tweeted, "Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel strengthened the voice of farmers demanding their right and self-respect during the Bardoli Satyagraha."

"His struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of farmers and their rights," she added.

लौह पुरुष सरदार बल्लभ भाई पटेल जी ने बारदोली सत्याग्रह में किसानों के हक, स्वाभिमान और सम्मान की आवाज बुलंद की।



उनका संघर्ष हमें किसानों को कुचले जाने के खिलाफ एवं किसानों के हक के लिए न्याय की लड़ाई में चट्टान की तरह डटे रहने की प्रेरणा देता है।



सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/vBndc7QG87 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2021

Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vadra tweeted, "Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice while following the path of ideals."

Congress remembers Indira Gandhi

Other leaders of the Congress party paid also tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Former party president Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter hailed her as a great example of women power while paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial “Shakti Sthal” in New Delhi. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

“My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “A great example of women power, humble tributes to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,” he added.

While paying their respects, leaders of the Congress leaders lauded the former Prime Minister’s contribution to the country. “She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,” the Congress said on Twitter.

'Pratigya Yatras' in Uttar Pradesh

Vadra has been actively engaged in campaigning for the upcoming UP Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. On October 10, she had kick-started her poll campaign with a rally from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency. The Congress has been undertaking statewide 'Pratigya Yatras' in Uttar Pradesh from October 23 and will be ending on November 1.

On October 23, the Congress's UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kick-started the 'Pratigya Yatra' from Barabanki. Apart from its election manifesto, Congress will express its "seven pledges" to the people of the state during these rallies. Vadra will also join the public in discussions on the promises recently made by Congress.

The 'Pratigya Yatra' will cover a total distance of 12,000 kilometres. During the yatra, many news conferences, 'nukkad sabhas,' temple visits, roadshows, Jan Sabhas, and other events will be held. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place early next year. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress national secretary, faces a difficult task in reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it won only seven seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)