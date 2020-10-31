'Sardar Patel Skillfully Brought All 565 Princely States Under India': Rajasthan Governor

On the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Saturday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has paid tribute to the revered leader who played an instrumental role in the unification of the princely states and bringing them under the union of India. Hence, Narendra Modi led Government from 2014 started celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

भारत रत्न से विभूषित, लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल जी की जन्म जयंती पर उनका भावपूर्ण स्मरण।



Humble tribute to Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna #SardarVallabhBhaiPatel on his birth anniversary.

"The whole country is celebrating Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). He was the architect of the new India. He prudently and skillfully brought all 565 princely states under India, giving the world an example of national integration," Mishra said.

"There must not be another country in the whole world where so many states were united on such a large scale by just one person. I salute him for his contribution towards the integration of our country and the fulfilment of the dream of 'Akhand Bharat'" he added.

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, and also inaugurated the country’s first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadia colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on this occasion and administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity of the nation.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India and also the first Home Minister of the country. He played a lead role in the country's struggle for freedom and is also called as the Iron Man of India for playing a critical role in persuading almost every princely state to be a part of the union. His uncompromising commitment to national integration was the sole reason for the unification of the country after independence from British rule. The Government of India built the Statue of Unity in 2018 in Gujarat's Kevadia to honour the freedom fighter, which is said to be the tallest statue in the world.

(with inputs from ANI)

