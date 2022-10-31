Sardar Patel's Role In Forging National Unity Immense, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution in creating India's political and cultural identity and said the country's first home minister took it upon himself to tie the nation in the thread of unity.

The education minister said Patel played the balancing role amid people of different ideologies in the national leadership and he is the best role model for today's leaders to take decisions in the country's interest.

"We are fortunate that today our country is in front of us as a unified India because of Patel," he added.

Pradhan was addressing the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" programme organised by the University of Delhi. A 'Run for Unity' was organised by the varsity which began and culminated in front of the Gandhi Statue after passing through the institution's stadium.

"It was not only Patel's responsibility to get political independence for the country, but he also took it upon himself to tie the country in the thread of unity. His contribution in creating the political and cultural identity of the country is immense," Pradhan said.

He urged the university to bring Patel's work into discussion by using it in research activities.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, who presided over the programme, said although Patel contributed massively, his greatest contribution was in the form of an integrated India. PTI VA VA HVA CJ CJ

