Sasikala & Dhinakaran Figure In AIADMK-BJP Tamil Nadu Seat-sharing Talks; CM EPS Wary

Seat-sharing talks between the BJP and AIADMK broached upon the topic of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK party, sources said to Republic, amid reports claiming that the BJP had proposed the ruling party make an offer to the Sasikala-Dhinakaran camp which is currently locked in a largely one-sided but distracting tug-of-war with the larger EPS-OPS faction for the AIADMK. Dhinakaran has refused to comment on the purported development at this stage, calling it speculation.

After his two hours of discussions with Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Sunday in Chennai, BJP is speculated to have proposed that the presence of AMMK could increase the winning chances of the alliance, especially in the southern districts. Both EPS and OPS, who strongly oppose Sasikala (former AIADMK general secretary), argued that the ground reality about AMMK had changed in the last two years, especially after the waiver of the co-operative farm loans and other SOPs announced by the AIADMK government.

READ | Sasikala's Nephew Rules Out BJP Tie-up For TN Polls; Confident Of Regaining AIADMK Control

AIADMK unwilling to accept Sasikala, BJP makes a counter-proposal

CM EPS is believed to be of the opinion that it would be difficult for his party to strike a deal with the AMMK after having entirely rejected Sasikala’s overtures. He believes that accepting her now would show AIADMK in 'poor light'. The BJP then counter-proposed that the AIADMK allot it 50 seats out of which it would allot around 20 to AMMK.

READ | Seat-sharing Talks With AIADMK Not 'dragging': TN BJP Chief

'AMMK must be under AIADMK's control'

In case of any truce and alliance, the AIADMK is said to be of the view that since Sasikala's party would contest elections on its own symbol of Pressure Cooker, it would be independent of its ally after polls and could potentially hold it captive in case of a hung Assembly.

During a party meeting held on Monday, AIADMK leaders suggested that AMMK candidates should contest either on the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol or the BJP’s Lotus symbol, thus binding them by the diktat of the major parties.

A senior AIADMK functionary stated that AMMK MLAs may ditch them in the future to strike a deal with the rival DMK. He said it was important to keep Sasikala's party under its control, but it would also be difficult to allot 50 seats as demanded by the BJP. He conceded a maximum of 35 seats would be given to the saffron party, out of which 15 seats may be allotted to AMMK candidates.

READ | DMK Signs Seat-sharing Pact With Two Parties, Engages Two Other Allies

READ | Amit Shah Laments Not Knowing Tamil; BJP Eyes 60 'winnable' Seats In Talks With AIADMK