Sasikala Faces Setback As Court Quashes Plea Challenging Her Ouster As AIADMK General Secy

In a setback for VK Sasikala, a local court in Chennai dismissed her petition against her removal as AIADMK general secretary in 2017. Her plea was rejected by the IV additional city civil court following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator E Palaniswami. While EPS was a part of the AIADMK faction led by Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, both these leaders were expelled as a pre-condition for the merger with the OPS-led party faction. While the ex-AIADMK supremo argued that the General Council which expelled her was not valid, the court rejected this claim.

Sasikala seeks to regain AIADMK control

On January 27, 2021, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31, 2021, as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In a sudden change of heart on March 3, 2021, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK.

Training guns on the present party leadership in these conversations, she has vowed to set the party right. Brandishing her political credentials, Sasikala recalled having given "advice" to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran besides claiming credit for bridging the gap between the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after MGR passed away. Besides visiting Jayalalithaa's memorial, she also toured Thanjavur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunelveli recently. While OPS has publicly expressed his admiration for Sasikala, EPS has ruled out her re-entry into AIADMK.