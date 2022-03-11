Sasikala Granted Bail By ACB Court In 'preferential Treatment' Case During Her Jail Stint

Amid preparing for AIADMK re-entry, Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi on Friday appeared before an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Bengaluru in connection to the alleged preferential treatment she enjoyed in prison. The Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2018 alleged that the ex-AIADMK general secretary and her kin enjoyed preferential treatment while imprisoned in Bengaluru jail. She and Ilavarasi have now been granted bail by the same court.

Sasikala appears in ACB court

In 2018, an FIR was filed by ACB into the alleged preferential treatment to Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and tasked retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar to probe into it. Reportedly, the Anti Corruption Bureau conducted raids at the official residence of Krishna Kumar, the superintendent of police at Hindalga prison. With no progress on the report, a PIL was filed in Karnataka High Court seeking its findings. The HC demanded the ACB to submit the details in a sealed cover by August 25, 2021.

Sasikala eyes comeback

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. Later, Sasikala vowed to return to lead AIADMK.

Spooked by her growing support, AIADMK amended its party's bylaws retaining Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as its party co-ordinators, vesting all powers in these two posts. AIADMK has mandated a 'single vote' to elect the party's coordinator and joint coordinator, tying EPS-OPS duo's fate together. They have also expelled all leaders who have met her amid the growing clamour for re-entry into AIADMK folds - especially after the poll drubbing in state elections. Recently, DMK won all 21 municipal corporations which went to polls in February, leading to further division in AIADMK.

While OPS has shown a slight softening towards Sasikala, EPS - her once-aide - has refused to consider her re-entry. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016. Sasikala completed her 4-year jail stint in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case and returned to Chennai ahead of Tamil Nadu polls in 2021.