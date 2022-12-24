Sasikala Hints Reuniting AIADMK Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Confident Of Winning Election

Expelled AIDMK leader VK Sasikala hinted at the plans for the reunion of the AIADMK before the general election in 2024.

Recently, Sasikala took part in a Christmas event in Kilpauk church in Chennai, where at an old age home in Chennai Kilpauk, she distributed food to the elderly people. "All factions will be united with the AIADMK and face the next general elections unitedly and emerge victorious," she said after the event.

While answering to questions on the Arumughaswamy Commission summoning her in connection with former chief minister Jayalalithaa's death, she said, "I was given two options from the Arumughaswamy Commission — to appear in person or give a reply through counsel or written reply for questions. I have chosen to reply through a written letter and answered all the questions."

Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission remarks

Earlier, the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the death of Jayalalithaa, in its concluding comments said that VK Sasikala, the late Chief Minister's confidante, "Have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The panel also has named others along with Sasikala.

Sasikala confident of uniting AIADMK factions

Recently, on the 6th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, her aide VK Sasikala exuded confidence in uniting the factions of AIADMK. After paying homage at the late AIADMK supremo's memorial in Chennai, she also predicted that the party would win the 2024 General Election.

Speaking to the media, she said, "Around 38 years ago, we united AIADMK. AIADMK cadres are wishing for a united AIADMK only. For sure that will happen very soon."

She was also quoted as saying by ANI, "AIADMK only will lead the alliance in the upcoming general election. You will see soon who will lead AIADMK on that. Cadres have total belief in me that I will unite the AIADMK". At present, the party has 65 MLAs in the TN Assembly.

While Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the Chief Minister of the state in February 2017, she suffered a big setback after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Apart from OPS and EPS, she is also seeking to take charge of AIADMK since her release from prison last year.