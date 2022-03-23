After AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam ruled out any foul play in ex-party supremo J Jayalalithaa's demise, VK Sasikala issued her first response on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after appearing before Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, OPS addressed Sasikala as 'Chinnamma' after a gap of over 4 years and revealed that he respected her. Commenting on this, the expelled AIADMK general secretary opined, "The truth known to God was also known to the people yesterday through O Panneerselvam. Whatever is true cannot be changed, nor be hidden".

Interestingly, it was OPS who rebelled against her in February 2017 and called for an investigation to probe the circumstances behind Jayalalithaa's death on December 5, 2016. Moreover, he teamed up with E Palaniswami on August 21, 2017, paving the way for the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran from the party. The power struggle in AIADMK came to the fore once again in March, when party functionaries from the Theni district unanimously passed a resolution in OPS' presence to take back Sasikala into the party fold.

Sasikala eyes comeback

On January 27, 2021, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs. 66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31, 2021, as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In a sudden change of heart on March 3, 2021, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK.

Training guns on the present party leadership in these conversations, she has vowed to set the party right. Brandishing her political credentials, Sasikala recalled having given "advice" to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran besides claiming credit for bridging the gap between the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after MGR passed away. Besides visiting Jayalalithaa's memorial, she has also toured multiple districts of TN including Thanjavur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunelveli.