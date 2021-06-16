'Sasikala Not AIADMK Member' Says Ex-Minister D Jayakumar As Ousted Leader Vows Comeback

A day after Sasikala was heard saying that she would return to 'make things right' within AIADMK and vowed to accomplish the goals spelt out by Jayalalithaa before her demise, party leader D Jayakumar said on Wednesday that Sasikala is not a member of the party and Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are 'doing good.'

Speaking to the media, Jayakumar said, "Sasikala isn't a member of AIADMK. How can she inherit the party? Earlier she had said that she'll stay away from politics. We got a better vote bank in the last Assembly polls. OPS & EPS are doing good. She had thought that AIADMK will fail to get large numbers."

This came after more audiotapes of Sasikala's purported conversations with AIADMK cadre surfaced on Tuesday even as the two-leaves party dubbed her actions as 'drama.' More tapes of Sasikala's alleged conversations with AIADMK party men emerged on Tuesday, with Sasikala even going on to tell a cadre that she had reportedly kept away from politics as erstwhile CM Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had allegedly said that they would win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

AIADMK expelled 16 leaders over their alleged contact with the former Jayalalitha aide. The AIADMK issued a stern order to the cadre asserting that whoever contacts ousted leader Sasikala will face similar action. Issuing a statement, AIADMK termed the audiotapes as 'drama' and added that the party 'will never destroy itself for the desires of one family'.

Sasikala Quits Politics

In March 2021, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.