'Sasikala Or Dhinakaran Must Lead AIADMK Again' Demands Ex-MLA; Laments Party's Decline

A growing clamour for Sasikala's return to AIADMK has gained traction as ex-Coimbatore MLA Aarukutty on Thursday, batted for elevating her as party chief. Addressing a press conference, the MLA said that either Sasikala or her nephew - TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK chief) must take over the party's reins to unite the party. AIADMK recently faced a washout in the civic polls held across Tamil Nadu after 11 years.

AIADMK ex-MLA bats for Sasikala's return

"They (EPS-OPS) are guiding us. But you can see that the party is continuously losing. We cannot accept it. Both are trying their best but are not able to unite the party. The head should be one - Sasikala or TTV Dhinakaran," he said. AIADMK's Theni unit too passed a resolution backing Sasikala's election as party chief

He added, "Dhinakaran has been a part of the party since MGR's days. At that time (Jayalalitha's demise) we had to remove him due to his actions. Now, the situation has changed - party workers are morally low due to poll losses. Previously (after MGR's demise), the party was split into two and Amma came and united it. The reason for all our current losses is due to bifurcation into two camps. They are winning because we are divided". DMK won all 21 municipal corporations which went to polls in February.

Sasikala eyes comeback

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. Later, Sasikala vowed to return to lead AIADMK.

Spooked by her growing support, AIADMK amended its party's bylaws retaining Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as its party co-ordinators, vesting all powers in these two posts. AIADMK has mandated a 'single vote' to elect the party's coordinator and joint coordinator, tying EPS-OPS duo's fate together. While OPS has shown a slight softening towards Sasikala, EPS - her once-aide - has refused to consider her re-entry. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016. She completed her 4-year jail stint and returned to Chennai ahead of polls.