Sasikala Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa At Amma Memorial; Gets Grand Welcome By Supporters

In a significant move pertaining to Tamil Nadu politics, Former General Secretary of the AIADMK, VK Sasikala arrived at the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. Sasikala's visit comes ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations on account of the 50th founding day of the AIADMK. After arriving at the memorial, Sasikala paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa. Sasikala's move assumes significance as she tries to reclaim her position in the AIADMK which had ousted her from the party.

#WATCH Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach, Chennai pic.twitter.com/FainvE184X — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Extending their support to her, many AIADMK and AMMK cadres joined Sasikala at the Amma Memorial. The sea of supporters was seen waving flags and shouting slogans in her support. This is Sasikala's first visit to the Amma memorial after she was released from jail earlier this year in January. Sasikala previously visited the memorial before leaving for jail in February 2017. Back then she had assured that she will bring back the AIADMK to its former glory. Apart from this, the AIADMK leader is also expected to tour districts of Tamil Nadu and will also visit the Anna Memorial and the MGR Memorial.

Sasikala eyes return to politics

After returning to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader vowed that she will make her way into politics again. However, in a surprising move in March, she announced that she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that 'all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together' to defeat the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of Sasikala have surfaced where she was heard assuring that she will take back control of the party after its debacle in the recent state assembly polls.

Making her political moves, Sasikala has also begun reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK. In addition, she has also criticised the current party leadership and has vowed to set the party right. She has also claimed that she advised AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran along with bridging the gap between the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after MGR passed away. However, the current AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam have dismissed and ruled out the possibilities of her re-entry into the party.

Image: ANI