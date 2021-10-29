Sasikala Pays Tribute To Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar In Madurai; Travels In Amma's Van

Wooing her Thevar community, ex-AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala alias 'Chinamma' paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar in Madurai on Friday. Surrounded by scores of followers, Sasikala made a political statement - travelling in late CM J Jayalalithaa's special campaign van displaying the AIADMK flag. The Thevar community, which is ex-Deputy CM O Paneerselvam's (OPS) community will celebrate Thevar Jayanthi on October 30 to honour the freedom fighter's birth anniversary.

Sasikala travels in Amma's van, pays tribute to Thevar

Tamil Nadu: Supporters of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala gather around her vehicle as she leaves for paying floral tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/5aAWFF3OJo — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Sasikala's 5-day south Tamil Nadu tour

Sasikala is currently on a 5-day tour of south Tamil Nadu - Tanjavur, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunalveli. As per schedule, Sasikala first visited Tanjavur on 27 October and attended TTV Dinakaran's son's reception. Currently, Sasikala is paying tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar and will later visit Ramanathapuram, perform Guru poojai in Pasumpon and end her tour by visiting Thanjai at Tirunalveli. Sasikala has vowed to return to active politics, referring herself as 'AIADMK general Secretary'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

While AIADMK Co-convener E Palaniswami (EPS) has re-induct Sasikala into the party, his peer O Pannerselvam (OPS) has asserted that the party leadership would hold discussions on her possible reinduction. OPS has defended his move by saying that anyone could join the party if the people, for whom elections are fought, accepted the move. Incidentally, OPS had rebelled against Sasikala in 2016, when she ousted him to annoint herself as CM but later installed EPS in the top post. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary.

Sasikala eyes political re-entry

Last Sunday, Sasikala challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Later, addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory. Ahead of the polls, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later after DMK's win, Sasikala leaked multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.