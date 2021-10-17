Sasikala Reclaiming AIADMK? | 'Chinamma' Unveils MGR Plaque Referring To Her As 'Gen Secy'

In a massive political twist, late CM J Jayalalitha's aide V.K Sasikala (Chinamma) is allegedly set to reclaim the AIADMK top post - General Secretary on Sunday, challenging the EPS-OPS duo. Sasikala, who unveiled a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day, is referred to as 'General Secretary' in the plaque marking the event. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Sasikala prepares for political comeback

The plaque for the event reads (in Tamil):

Puratchithalaivar MGR Memorial House

T Nagar, Chennai - 17.

All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Golden Jubilee Foundation Day

Flag Hoister: Smt. V.K Sasikala

Party General Secretary

Date: 17.10.2021

Sasikala eyes political return

As per her schedule, Sasikala visited MGR Memorial to pay her respects to the AIADMK founder at 10 AM and then she will move to MGR's house in Ramapuram. Meanwhile, AIADMK Co-convenors E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are at Amma memorial in Marina Beach to pay their respects at 10:30 AM. They later garlanded ex-CMS Jayalalitha & MGR's statue at party headquarters at Royapettah, Chennai. Sasikala had visited Jayalalitha's memorial on Saturday, where she was thronged by thousands of supporters.

On Saturday, Sasikala paid a tearful tribute to Jayalalitha at the Marina Beach memorial and said, "I have been carrying a burden for the past five years, since Amma passed away. Today I unburdened it all here. I informed her that the party has a bright future. Amma and Thalaivar (MGR) are people who lived for the people of Tamil Nadu and the party cadres. I believe that they will save the party".

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

