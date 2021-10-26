Sasikala To Do 5-day Tamil Nadu Tour As OPS Prompts 'discussions' On Her AIADMK Re-entry

Setting the stage for her re-entry into AIADMK, VK Sasikala, popularly known as 'Chinnamma', is set to commence a 5-day tour of Tamil Nadu, report sources on Tuesday. As per schedule, she will visit Tanjavur on 27 October where she will attend TTV Dinakaran's son's reception. Following Tanjavur, Sasikala will visit Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Pasumpon and Tirunalveli on the following days. Sasikala has vowed to return to active politics, referring herself as 'AIADMK general Secretary'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Sasikala to tour Tamil Nadu

As per schedule, Sasikala will be welcomed by TTV Dinakaran's son's reception party at Tanjavur. On the following days, Sasikala will perform Muthuramalinga Thevar poojai at Madurai, visit Ramanathapuram, perform Guru poojai and Pasumpon and end her tour by visiting Thanjai at Tirunalveli. Sasikala has promised AIADMK cadres that she will soon tour Tamil Nadu to unite the party.

While AIADMK Co-convener E Palaniswami has re-induct Sasikala into the party, his peer O Pannerselvam (OPS) has asserted that the party leadership would hold discussions on her possible reinduction. OPS has defended his move by saying that anyone could join the party if the people, for whom elections are fought, accepted the move. Incidentally, OPS had rebelled against Sasikala in 2016, when she ousted him to annoint herself as CM but later installed EPS in the top post. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary.

Sasikala eyes political re-entry

Last Sunday, Sasikala challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Later, addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory.

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.