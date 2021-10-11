In a clear sign that she wants to seize control of AIADMK once again, VK Sasikala will visit the late J Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai on October 16. Located on Marina Beach, it is a 'phoenix' themed structure spread over 14,100 square feet which house the mausoleum of the late Tamil Nadu CM. During her last visit before leaving for jail in February 2017, the expelled AIADMK general secretary set the political circles abuzz after she took a vow to "defeat the conspiracy, avenge the betrayal and endure the hardship" by thumping Jayalalithaa's grave thrice.

Sasikala's visit will come a day ahead of the 49th Foundation Day of AIADMK. As per sources, she talked about her re-entry into AIADMK during her recent conversations with party cadres despite the fact that the EPS-OPS combine has ruled out such a possibility. While the late Jayalalithaa's confidante had planned to visit the memorial soon after her release from jail, the then AIADMK government closed it in a hurry.

Sasikala to resume political activities

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

In a sudden change of heart on March 3, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. However, in the last few months, multiple conversations of the ousted AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to take back control of the party post its debacle in the election. On her comeback trail, the late J Jayalalithaa's aide has been reaching out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of AIADMK.

Training guns on the present party leadership in these conversations, she has vowed to set the party right. Brandishing her political credentials, Sasikala recalled having given "advice" to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran besides claiming credit for bridging the gap between the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after MGR passed away. In a big statement of intent recently, the ex-AIADMK general secretary declared that she will visit all districts of TN after the COVID-19-induced lockdown ends.