Sasikala Undeterred By AIADMK's Warning To Cadres;firm On Political Comeback Post Lockdown

In her first response after AIADMK cadres were expelled for being in touch with her, VK Sasikala remained undeterred and reiterated that she will return to politics. As per the resolution passed by AIADMK on Monday, 15 members including spokesperson V Pugazhendi were sacked for causing harm to the party's reputation. Maintaining that the late J Jayalalithaa's aide was playing tricks and creating drama by holding talks with party members, it warned that other cadres against having any connection with her.

This was in response to multiple audiotapes that went viral in which Sasikala is heard expressing her pain at the intra-party fights and that she will come back to politics soon. In a new audiotape released after the resolution, she told a cadre named Bharathi, "Because it's lockdown I'm unable to come out. Definitely, I'll return soon. I'll come definitely, don't worry. I'll definitely meet you all. Don't worry".

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Sasikala: Because even during these times when we are in opposition, and they're removing people from the party, it is very hard to hear. I have no idea what they're doing.

Bharathi: What is the use of removing cadres? Without cadres, what is the party?

Sasikala: That's what I'm unable to understand. I've been saying this since the beginning. Since I've returned back from Jail, I've been saying the same.

Bharathi: The party functioning is worsening day by day. There is no protection or security anymore. You have to come back definitely.

Sasikala's release and political exile

On January 27, Sasikala was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case. But, she was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru only on January 31 as she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. After receiving a raucous welcome on her return to Tamil Nadu, the ousted AIADMK leader declared that she would enter full-fledged politics soon.

However, in a sudden change of stance on March 3, she decided to step aside from politics to ensure that "all followers of Jayalalithaa stay together" to defeat DMK in the TN Assembly polls. In another interesting turn of events on March 24, the then TN Deputy CM O Panneerselvam made a U-turn by hinting at the possibility of re-inducting her in AIADMK. The AIADMK coordinator told a Tamil news channel that he was ready to reconsider his stance on Sasikala's re-entry provided that she accepted the "internal democracy" in the party.

According to him, this decision would be taken on the grounds of "humanity" as she had been with Jayalalithaa for many decades. Maintaining that he did not suspect the expelled AIADMK general secretary of having a role in Jayalalithaa's death, Panneerselvam claimed that he suggested the formation of an inquiry commission so that she is cleared of all charges. Coming days ahead of the state election, OPS' intervention was perceived as a rebuff to E Palaniswami who refused to approve an alliance with the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK.