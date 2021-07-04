Sasikala Vows Return To AIADMK By Touring All Districts In TN Once COVID Curbs Are Relaxed

Former Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala has vowed that she will tour all districts of Tamil Nadu once the lockdown is lifted from the state. The Tamil Nadu government has enforced a lockdown till July 12, owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to reports, the AIADMK's former interim General Secretary spoke to party leader and MLAs S. Kamaraj and N.G.Parthiban. She has assured them that she will tour the state after visiting the mausoleum of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala to tour Tamil Nadu

The former AIADMK leader who was expelled from the party has expressed that the party needs a complete makeover and has therefore promised to take all sections of the AIADMK with her, reports added. Additionally, she has also claimed that she bridged the gap between the two factions of the AIADMK - the Janaki Ramachandran faction and the Jayalalithaa faction after the former party leader M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) passed away. Citing 'turbulence', Sasikala has said that she as a seasoned politician could not sit idle.

According to sources, the former Jayalalithaa aide has been trying to communicate and reach out to lower-level and mid-level functionaries of the AIADMK. Additionally, it is also being said that her calls with AIADMK functionaries and leaders is being coordinated by her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and her trusted lieutenant Karthikeyan. However, the AIADMK which had earlier snubbed Sasikala has maintained that the party has nothing to do with her.

'Fasted in jail for the welfare of Tamil Nadu amid COVID': Sasikala

Earlier on Friday, Sasikala claimed that he 'fasted for the welfare of Tamil Nadu against COVID-19' during her time at the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru. In a leaked audiotape, Sasikala is heard saying that she was 'fasting' in prison so that the people of Tamil Nadu weren't affected by COVID. Recently, many audiotapes of Sasikala and AIADMK leaders have leaked thereby fueling speculations of her return to the party fold.

With agency inputs