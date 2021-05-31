'Sasikala Will Not Be Taken Back': AIADMK Slams Bid To Create Confusion Over Return

On Monday, the AIADMK slammed expelled party general secretary VK Sasikala and condemned the bid to create confusion, claiming that she is not with the party and would not be taken back, a day after she hinted at a revival of attempts to regain control of the party. Asking her to keep away from the party, senior party leader K P Munusamy asserted that under no circumstances could Sasikala enter the AIADMK. While speaking to media at Veppanahalli, Munusamy said there is no chance for her to join the party again and the cadres are clear about not allowing her to get back.

The AIADMK has hit out after Sasikala's conversations with her loyalists over the phone surfaced on Sunday in which she indicated efforts to 'restore' the control of the party. Without mentioning the name of AIADMK or its top two leaders O Panneerselvam or Edappadi K. Palaniswami, she had spoken about differences between them and infighting, prompting her to act to safeguard the party interests.

'Sasikala not with AIADMK': Munusamy

"Sasikala is not with the AIADMK and she has no links whatsoever to the party. To somehow create confusion in the party that is being run well, misinformation was being spread by projecting Sasikala. The aim is only to divert cadres and functionaries and create confusion and this attempt would not succeed. Not even a single AIADMK worker would fall prey to the design aimed at creating confusion," Munusamy said.

On being asked about, Sasikala speaking to loyalist party workers, he said, "no party worker called her up over the phone but it was she who was calling workers of her nephew Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam".

Munusamy assured that no party worker from the AIADMK has spoken to her. Sasikala should keep herself away from the AIADMK.

"The party's strength were its countless workers right from the days of party founder M G Ramachandran and not Sasikala. However, they clung to the party aiming at gains. Hankering for power and eyeing advantages, they are trying to do that (again). For sure, they will not get an opportunity. They will not be able to enter the party," Munusamy said countering Sasikala who claimed that the party was built by the hard work of people including her.

'No differences between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam': Munusamy

Munusamy ruled out differences between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam reflected by separate statements from them on public issues

"The top two AIADMK leaders however issued joint statements on matters related to the party. While there are no differences between the top two leaders, some 'opportunists and chameleons' are trying to create a perception of differences between them to make gains out of it, he said and "cautioned" Sasikala to not become prey to such designs," said Munusamy.

'Will Restore AIADMK': Sasikala

On Sunday, VK Sasikala hinted at her return to politics, promising to 'restore' her party after AIADMK's performance in the Tamil Nadu Elections. In what is said to be a recorded call between Sasikala and one of her party cadres, the former Jayalalithaa aide can be heard reassuring her party workers about the future of AIADMK.

"I hope you're all doing well and keeping safe. Don't need to worry. We will restore the party," Sasikala says in the 1.11-minute voice call which is doing the rounds on social media.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)