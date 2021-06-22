Sasikala's Audiotapes With AIADMK Cadre Keep 'leaking'; Mindgames With EPS-OPS Heighten

In yet another leaked conversation with the AIADMK cadre, Ex-AIAIDMK general secretary VK Sasikala has expressed her worries over the way AIADMK is functioning. In the leaked audio, she is heard saying the cadres are unhappy with the present leadership in the party and worried over the party's stature in politics.

She also expressed disappointment on AIADMK leadership removing their party members for staying in touch with her over the party's functionings. In the latest audio leak, she is heard speaking purportedly with a cadre member and saying that everyone is expressing their worries to her with regards to the party's functioning.

"As a party cadre, we handed over the reins to someone who belongs to the party before leaving. Everyone is saying the same thing and expressing their worries to me. You're saying this from Madurai but whomsoever I speak across Tamil Nadu, they're expressing their concern and worries on the status of the party," Sasikala says in the purported leaked conversation.

Speaking on the sacking of party members for contacting her, Sasikala said, "this is very wrong. They shouldn't be removing cadres like this."

Dismayed over the party's stature in political realm, Sasikala recalled the times when the party was under Jayalalithaa's leadership. "When Amma J Jayalalithaa was there, she brought the party to be one of the prominent parties, making AIADMK the third-largest party in the country. But if we see now, we're barely holding onto the image that was once AIADMK," she said.

"It is because of these people that such a mistake had been committed. How many posts will they give one person?" she said in the purported audio leak while speaking on OP Ravindranath, son of O Panneerselvam.

Earlier, Sasikala had dropped hints of making a re-entry into politics as she was heard saying in another leaked conversation that she had distanced herself from the party because the present leadership had claimed it would win Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

AIADMK's woes continue

AIADMK is staring at a mountain of leaked audiotapes of the former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala's alleged conversations. Despite expelling 16 of the party's leaders for contacting Sasikala, the allegedly leaked conversations continue to erupt. The AIADMK had issued a stern order to the cadre asserting that whoever contacts ousted leader Sasikala will face similar action. Issuing a statement, AIADMK termed the audiotapes as 'drama' and added that the party 'will never destroy itself for the desires of one family'. AIADMK spokesperson V.Pugazhendi is one of the 16 leaders expelled for 'anti-party activities.'

It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala, who had retired from politics in March just before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, had earlier in a leaked conversation claimed that she had sat out of politics as Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had assured her victory in the elections.

However, in one of the earlier audio clips of her purported conversation with an AIADMK cadre, Sasikala is heard reiterating about making a political comeback and returning to the party fold soon and assures the cadre of holding a road trip to meet the party workers after the COVID lockdown and restrictions were completely lifted.