Sasikala's Decision To Quit Politics Welcomed, Says BJP General Secretary CT Ravi

During a press meet in Chennai, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Thursday has backed Sasikala's decision to leave politics and said that the party will support her choice.

CT Ravi said, "Progress in Tamil Nadu was Amma's (J. Jayalalithaa) dream. AIADMK-led NDA will fulfil Amma's dreams, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EPS, and OPS. They will carry forward Amma's dreams. "

When asked to respond to Sasikala's decision to quit politics, he said, "Our party welcomes her decision. The decision she has taken will help to fulfill Amma's dreams. Amma always wanted united AIADMK to progress Tamil Nadu."

Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala quit politics on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2. "Volunteers should work wisely to prevent the DMK, which our Amma has shown us as our common enemy, from coming to power, and to stay in power in Tamil Nadu. I continue to remain Amma's sister post her death, as I was when she was alive. I have never aspired for a position, title, or power. I am always thankful for the love of the volunteers and the people of Tamil Nadu. Quitting politics, I will continue to pray to Amma and God that Amma's golden rule be formed," read Sasikala's letter.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM has initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while AIMIM's Owaisi has also expressed interest to fight polls in the southern state. Erstwhile AIADMK ally Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor R Sarathkumar, joined hands with joins hands with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to fight the upcoming polls.

