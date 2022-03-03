Sasikala's Nephew TTV Dhinakaran Breaks Silence On AIADMK Overture; 'We've Done No Wrong'

In his first response to a resolution by AIADMK functionaries in Theni seeking his and his aunt VK Sasikala's reinstatement, TTV Dhinakaran asserted that they had done nothing wrong. The merger of the two AIADMK factions led by then Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam in August 2017 paved the way for the ouster of Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party. While the former AIADMK general secretary was released from prison in January 2021 after serving a 4-year jail term, Dhinakaran formed Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Speaking to the media, TTV Dhinakaran said, "We have done nothing wrong. We will fight for our cause. Why should we worry about others? So, we are fighting like warriors and we all have faith that we will win in the future". Weighing in on the possibility of joining hands with AIADMK, he stated that a decision will be taken after consulting party cadres. He added, "She (Sasikala) is going to visit some temples in the South. I didn't talk to her also. I didn't expect such kinds of moves in AIADMK".

#UPDATE | "I saw it (AIADMK in Theni wants Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran brought back)on news channels, let the whole party take a decision, after that we'll think about it. We've done nothing wrong. I didn't expect this kind of move: TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK leader and nephew of Sasikala pic.twitter.com/ZE6xIWrYKk — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Clamour for Sasikala's reinduction

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK functionaries from Theni district unanimously passed a resolution to take back VK Sasikala and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran into the party fold. This came in the wake of AIADMK's poor performance in the recently conducted urban local body polls.

While DMK bagged 7698 wards out of the 10758 it contested across municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats with a vote share of 43.13%, AIADMK could only win 2008 wards. The demand for the reinstatement of the former AIADMK general secretary and her nephew was made in a meeting in which party coordinator O Panneerselvam was present.

The resolution held the split in the party responsible for its successive electoral defeats and exuded confidence in the reunion of leaders helping its prospects. AIADMK Theni district secretary Syed Khan remarked, "The volunteers have been requesting Sasikala to join back the party and we have passed a resolution in favour of this. We have also urged AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam to bring her back to the party fold."