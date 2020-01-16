Satara Shut Down, Sanjay Raut's Name Emblazoned On Donkey For Questioning Shivaji Heir

Protesting against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut 's comments questioning Udayan Raje Bhonsale's family lineage, Satara which is Bhonsale's constituency is observing a bandh on Thursday. Visuals show shops with their shutters kept shut, while two donkeys with a placard bearing Sanjay Raut's name were seen being paraded through the streets. Bhonsale- descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who won the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections on an NCP ticket, later resigned after he joined the BJP and consequently lost the state Assembly elections in the same constituency.

Sanjay Raut questions Bhonsale's lineage

Amid the heated debate on a BJP leader's book calling PM Modi - today's Shivaji, the Sena MP on Wednesday said that Udayan Rajan should bring evidence of being Shivaji's descendant. He further asserted that no one has ownership rights over the Maratha warrior king. He added that one did not ask God if he needed to worship him.

"He should bring proof that he is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji.Shivaji Maharaj is considered as God and one does not go to God and tell him before worshipping him. No one has the ownership rights over Shivaji Maharaj," he said, in a interview.

Previously, Bhonsale had slammed Shiv Sena for using the word 'Shiv'. He said," "Every time, it is said that ask descendants. When the Shiv Sena was christened when the word 'Shiv' was used, did you come and ask the descendants?"

BJP files complaint over Raut's commments

Protesting over the Raut questioning, BJP leader Ram Kadam has filed a complaint against Raut and has staged a protest over Raut's questioning Bhonsale's legacy. The entire controversy began when BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal released a book 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi'. On facing severe criticism by Sena, NCP, Congress and with BJP senior leaders distancing from the book, BJP subsequently, withdrew the book.

