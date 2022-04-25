Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan President Satish Poonia on Monday slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the main accused of the Chhabra violence attended his Iftar Party. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Poonia stated that it's shameful as the accused was clicking pictures with the CM in a very confident manner. Accusing the Rajasthan government of polarisation politics, the BJP leader added that questions were also raised on CM Gehlot's link with the Popular Front of India (PFI).

'This is Shameful': Satish Poonia on CM Gehlot's Iftar Party Controversy

"The prime accused of Chhabra violence was present at the CM Gehlot's Iftar party. The accused was clicking photos with the CM in a confident way. This is very shameful. There were also questions being raised on connections of Ashok Gehlot's link with the Popular Front of India (PFI). Rajasthan govt is playing politics of polarisation," said Satish Poonia.

The controversy erupted as Asif, the main accused of Chhabra violence, was not only present at CM Ashok Gehlot's house during the entire Iftar program, but also posed fiercely with ministers and senior Congress leaders. The pictures expose the harsh reality of the Congress party working with the rioters of the Chhabra violence. The Rajasthan BJP has raised several questions about the Congress government in the state over the presence of the rioter at the CM's residence.

BJP demands Ashok Gehlot's arrest

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria slammed CM Gehlot and said, "It is unfortunate for the state of Rajasthan that the Rajasthan Chief Minister invites those people who are accused in violence cases." He further added, "These people are not ashamed."

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar reacted sharply to the development and accused the Rajasthan CM of providing shelter to the terrorists. "The main accused, the terrorist of the Chhabra violence was present at the CM house. The house of CM has now become a centre for terrorism." He then requested the Rajasthan Police to arrest the CM. "I request the police of Rajasthan to arrest CM Ashok Gehlot," he said.

While BJP's Pratap Singh Singhvi accused the Rajasthan police of allowing an accused in the Chhabra violence at the residence of the Chief Minister. He said that the presence of an accused in a communal violence case was a huge security lapse on the Rajasthan police side.

Chhabra violence

Last year, communal violence broke out in the Chhabra city of Rajasthan. The clash started over a car parking which led to a stabbing incident in Baran's Chhabra in Rajasthan. Kamal Singh Gurjar was stabbed by Fareed, Aabid and Sameer during an argument over car parking in Baran. People protested against the incident and demanded arrest of the accused in the stabbing incident. Police arrested three people in the stabbing incident. This further sparked outrage in the other community which lead to vandalism and setting shops ablaze. Reportedly, over a dozen shops were burnt in the clashes between the two warring factions.

Image: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51, PTI