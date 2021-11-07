Satya Pal Malik Fires Warning To BJP Over Farm Laws; Justifies Red Fort Flag Hoisting

Days after accusing the BJP government in Goa of corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday targeted his critics. Addressing an event, Malik said that if he will make any statement on the farmers' issue, it will become controversial. He said that a governor cannot be removed. However, he said that if he gets orders from Delhi, he will resign.

"If I say something on farm issues, it will become a controversy. I wait for weeks for a call from Delhi...A Guv can't be removed but my well-wishers wait for me to say something... The day I am told by Delhi people to leave, I will do so," Malik said.

#WATCH | If I say something on farm issues, it will become a controversy. I wait for weeks for a call from Delhi...A Guv can't be removed but my well-wishers wait for me to say something... The day I am told by Delhi people to leave, I will do so: Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik pic.twitter.com/XMruK4yQ5u — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

The Meghalaya government said that 600 people have died in this farmers movement. "Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass the proposal of 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," he said.

Farmers have been protesting against three farmer laws since November last year. They believe that it will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a claim that has been rejected by the Centre. Several rounds of talks have taken place between farmers and the government but an impasse remains.

Satya Pal Malik justifies Red Fort Flag Hoisting Incident by farmers

Satya Pal Malik claimed that till now, farmers have not even thrown a stone on anyone. He alleged that red Fort incident had nothing to do with farmers protests.

"Had I been a farmer leader, I would have completely justified that incident. Only PM has the right to hoist flag first and then it's already mentioned in your talks, your stories and songs to take over Red Fort. Don't our people have the right to hoist our flag over Red Fort?," the Meghalaya governor asked.

Last month, Malik had urged the government to guarantee Minimum Support Prices via legislation and resolve the issue. He questioned the centre's hesitancy in doing so adding that farmers will compromise for no less. Last year too, the Meghalaya governor had banked farmers' protests and had urged the centre to start talks with them. He had warned that if the protest continues then the BJP could lose out West UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.