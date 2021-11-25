Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik who was against the Centre and targeted the Narendra Modi government over the farmers' protested on Wednesday has welcomed the Centre's decision of repealing the farm laws. Malik also stated that Prime Minister Modi "has shown a big heart in taking the decision". Moreover, Malik has assured that he will explain to farmers that they should not take their fight beyond the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue. He further urged the government to form a committee abd guarantee MSP for farmers. The Meghalaya Governor has also opined that once the matter is resolved, he will urge the farmers to go home.

"The government must assure farmers on the minimum support price and form a committee. The matter will be resolved and I will urge farmers to go back home after that. Farmers must not stretch protests beyond the MSP issue," he said

When asked about his remarks against the Centre in spite of being in a Constitutional position, Satya Pal Malik stated that he Governors had previously taken such positions. He went on to add that "Governors had toppled elected governments". Throwing his weight behind the agitating farmers, the Meghalaya Governor asserted that "farmers are apolitical".

"In the past also governors had taken such positions. Governors had toppled elected governments. Why was there silence then?" he asked "Had the government taken the decision earlier, it would have been more beneficial. Farmers are apolitical and are not influenced by any political party. There is no single incident of stone pelting or even abuses being hurled from farmers' side. Opposition leaders may have come to support them, but the farmers did not give them space in the movement," he added

Speaking about his recent row when he levelled corruption allegations against the Goa government, Malik declared that he will step down if he gets an indication from the one who appointed him "The day I get any indication from the one who appointed me, I will step down"

Recently, he had said at an event that 600 people died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre. "Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass a proposal in Lok Sabha for 600 farmers," said Malik at an event in Rajasthan's Jaipur."

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he said about the farmers' protests

With ANI inputs