Satyapal Malik Bribery Charge Case: CBI Files 2 FIRs, Searches 14 Locations Across Country

On Thursday morning, the CBI carried out searches at 14 locations in six states and registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. Around six months ago, Satya Pal Malik had claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore to clear two files related to a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state

The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state, officials said on Thursday.

A senior CBI official said, "We conducted searches at 14 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kerala's Trivandrum, Bihar's Darbhanga at the premises of the accused including private companies, then Chairman, then MD, then Directors of CVPPPL".

CBI registers two FIRs on graft charges by ex-J&K Governor

The CBI in its FIR has named Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused related to a controversial health insurance scheme for Jammu and Kashmir government employees reportedly cleared by Malik in the state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018.

"...unknown officials of Finance Department of Government of Jammu and Kashmir by abusing their official position in conspiracy and connivance with Trinity Reinsurance Brokers Ltd, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd and other unknown public servants and private persons have committed the offences of criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct to cause pecuniary advantage to themselves and caused wrongful loss to state exchequer during the period 2017 and 2018 and thereby in this manner cheated the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," the FIR alleged.

CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi mentioned that on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the case was registered concerning the allegations of malpractices in the award of the contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private company and release of Rs 60 crore (approximately) in the year 2017-18. It is to be noted that the scheme which was rolled out on September 30, 2018, was scrapped following the allegations of irregularities.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)