'Satyendar Jain A Special Minister To Kejriwal, Won't Be Expelled': BJP Takes Swipe At AAP

Delhi BJP President Aadesh Gupta took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday after his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was remanded to ED custody for another four days. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended the Aam Aadmi Party leader's custody after taking into account the "incriminating evidence" presented by the agency on June 9. Reacting to the court order, Adesh Gupta questioned why the Delhi CM was still unwilling to expel Jain from his cabinet.

"Satyendar Jain is a special minister to Arvind Kejriwal, as he had allocated 18 portfolios in the AAP government. There is now evidence that Jain is involved in corruption. His Benami properties and information with Income Tax prove that. When will Arvind Kejriwal expel Satyendar Jain? They have expelled the health minister in Punjab why not in Delhi? Is it because, through Satyendar Jain's corruption, (Kejriwal) is also receiving money?" the Delhi BJP chief quipped.

Gupta further alleged that once an investigation is carried out, "Arvind Kejriwal will turn out to be one of the most corrupt Chief Ministers in this country."

"The AAP has no grounds to accuse BJP now. The fact that Kejriwal is not suspending Jain, shows that he too is involved in corruption. I reject all of AAP's allegations that there are dual standards or corruption," he said.

Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was sent to ED's custody until June 9. His custody was extended today until June 13.

Minister without portfolio, but with govt's support

Jain is currently a minister without any portfolio in the Delhi government. Over half a dozen of his portfolios were transferred to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last week.

CM Arvind Kejriwal has vehemently defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" who was being "framed in a false case". He hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

In April, as a part of the probe, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Satyendar Jain's wife and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him. The agency initiated a money-laundering investigation against the Delhi Health Minister and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017.