Satyendar Jain Arrested: Smriti Irani Fires 10 Questions To Kejriwal For Backing 'gaddar'

A day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in an alleged money laundering case, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani went all guns blazing on the Aam Party Party for defending its leader.

Embroiled in a multi-crore money laundering case, Jain was sent to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate, by a court that observed that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy. However, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rubbished the allegations against Jain as 'fake' and called it a 'politically motivated' case.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Smriti Irani fired 10 questions at the Delhi Chief Minister, asking why he gave a "clean chit" to a corrupt person.

"Arvind Kejriwal, in his press address, declared that the allegations against Satyendar Jain are 'far from facts.' He acquitted Jain in 'janta ki adaalat'. So today I am compelled to ask some questions..."Smriti Irani said.

"Can you clarify that Satyendar Jain gave Rs 16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members and to 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators?" she asked Kejriwal.

She further quipped, "Can you confirm whether Jain committed money laundering between 2010-16 or not?"

"Kejriwal ji, is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax said that Satyendar Jain himself is the rightful owner of 16.39 crore black money?" Irani asked.

Irani furthered her tirade by quipping, "Is it true that the Division Bench Delhi High Court in one of its orders of 2019 confirmed that Satyendar Jain committed money laundering?"

The Union Minister further asked if Jain is the owner of Shell Companies "The names of these shell companies are Indo Metallic Impex Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Prayas Info Solution Private Limited, and Mangalyatan Projects Private Limited. He controls these companies through his shareholding with his wife." Irani said.

"Is it true that through this black money, Satyendar Jain took the ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage?" she asked further

"Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the main accused in the chargesheet under the Prevention of Corruption Act?"

"Is it true that the companies of Satyendar Jain proposed to impose a tax on the money laundering income of Rs 16.39 crore?"

"Satendra Jain himself admitted that money laundering of Rs 16.39 crore was done through hawala business, should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today?" Smriti Irani questioned.

Kejriwal Backs Minister Satyendar Jain

Smriti Irani's scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party comes a day after its chief Arvind Kejriwal dubbed the money laundering case against his minister as "complete fraud." Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said that AAP neither tolerates nor indulges in corruption.

"I have personally studied (Jain's money laundering) case, it is completely fraud. We neither tolerate corruption nor do we indulge in corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons. We have faith in our judiciary," Kejriwal had said.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against the Delhi Health Minister and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017. The investigation by ED revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him, received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala route. The amounts were used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.

Last month, the agency attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore to Jain's family and his companies. He was taken into custody by ED on Monday and appeared before the court, which sent him to 10-days custody of the agency.