Satyendar Jain Cited 'Memory Weak After COVID' When ED Confronted With Case Docs: Sources

Even as Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the bail application of Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain till June 18, Republic learnt inside details of the hearing on Tuesday. Sources say during the hearing before the single bench of Judge Geetanjali Goel, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail of Jain, who was arrested in relation to a disproportionate assets and money laundering case on May 30.

The ED alleged that when the Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader was confronted with documents relating to his membership of trusts that allegedly got money from hawala transactions, he reportedly said that he had in the past contracted COVID, because of which his 'memory has become weak'.

This is the latest in a series of revelations regarding the questioning of Jain in the ongoing case. In an earlier hearing, the ASG who was appearing for the ED had alleged that Jain takes an inordinate time to write, at the speed of 2 hours per page, and that it is essential to get him to write because if he doesn't, he later claims the statement wasn't his.

Case against Satyendar Jain

The ED had initiated a money-laundering probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies' owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of Poonam Jain, his wife; Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain; Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain; and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. - all registered in Delhi, have also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the I-T dept order.

It has been proved that the following companies had received Hawala entries totalling to Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Shri Jivendra Mishra, Shri Abhishek Chokhani and Shri Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.

The ED last month attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by the Delhi minister in the money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company.