'Satyendar Jain Delaying Investigation': ED Tells Court; Presents 'voluminous' Evidence

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday sought a five-day extension of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's custody, citing highly incriminating evidence against the AAP leader in connection with the money-laundering probe.

Appearing on behalf of the central agency, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju apprised the court about the recovery of crores of unaccounted cash and gold during multi-city raids that were conducted last week on sites linked to Satyendar Jain's aides.

"After the minister's remand, the ED conducted eight searches of the premises of Lala Sher Singh memorial trust where Satyender Jain was president. He has denied that he was part of the trust during interrogation, but incriminating material has been found from the trust in form of cash, documents etc. We need to confront Jain and his wife as both are members of the trust according to the documents," ASG Raju submitted in the court.

He also mentioned that Rs 2.85 crore was recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers; Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain; and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo - all of whom were either associates of Satyendar Jain or his business partners.

Satyendar Jain attempting to delay probe: ED

The ASG stated that the Enforcement Directorate wanted to confront the Delhi Minister with Vaibhav Jain, but he refused to join the inquiry citing illness. "It becomes clear that Satyendar Jain is trying to delay the investigation," he said.

The Solicitor General also claimed that the AAP leader was taking too long to provide written statements, creating hurdles in the interrogation process.

"He is a very slow writer... takes about 2 hours to write one page. The statements have to be recorded in his handwriting otherwise he says 'it is not my statement'. We have found voluminous incriminating material including email dump. Analysis of documents also required time. We need to interrogate the source of unaccounted cash from benamidars (GS Matharoo, Vaibhav Jain & Ram Prakash Jewellers)" the ASG told the court.

On Tuesday, June 7, the ED made a stunning recovery during raids on multiple sites linked to Satyendar Jain's associates across the country. Sharing pictures on Twitter, the agency informed that bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8 kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides.

The following day, Satyendar Jain's associates claimed that the cash, illegally routed through accommodation entries, belonged to the Delhi Health Minister himself. The disclosures were made by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain to the Income Tax Department.

The ED arrested the senior AAP leader on May 30 and was remanded to ED custody until June 9. His custody has now been extended till June 13.